The West Texas Spoilers 8U Girls Softball Team are holding Open Tryouts
Special to the Herald
Monday, June 25, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
The West Texas Spoilers 8U Girls Softball Team are hosting open tryouts for our brand new 8U
travel softball team, the West Texas Spoilers, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 26 at Comanche Trail Park Softball Field. “We’re looking to fill a few more spots on our roster. Come be a part of something
great!”
Open tryouts will be every Tuesday between now and whenever the roster is full. They will be from 6:30-8:00 pm. For more info, please contact Coach Coco at 432-466-1178. Feel free to share our Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WestTexasSpoilers/) page with your friends and family.
