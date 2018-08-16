West Texas Spoilers to hold pizza fundraiser

Buy me some peanuts and crackerjack...while you're at it, why not some pizza too?

Come down to Pizza Inn Monday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. to help support the local youth softball team West Texas Spoilers.

“We're going to partner with the Pizza Inn here in Big Spring on Monday the 20th. They will donate 15 percent of all sales to our organization,” said Courtney Kinkade-Lee, President, Manager, and Head Coach for the Spoilers. “We just need people to go into Pizza Inn and eat dinner there. The more sales they do, the more money our organization will receive.”

The West Texas Spoilers girls softball are a brand new travel 8U girls softball team out of Big Spring. Most of them currently play in the local recreational leagues, and have made major improvements, from having never played before to where they are doing well in their respective leagues. The girls are now ready to move on to the next level of play and play in USSSA sanctioned tournaments.

