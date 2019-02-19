West Texas Stars are big and bright

The Stars Shine Bright in Texas, and until April 31, “The Stars Shine Bright - West Texas in the Movies” will be illuminated at the Heritage Museum. The exhibit opening is set for Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with special guests from the “Iron Orchard” in attendance; Lead Actor Lane Garrison and Producer Camille Roberts.

"We are celebrating the Iron Orchard and its becoming part of West Texas movie history. They are taking their place in the movie history that exists in West Texas," James Johnston said. "This movie is going to be outstanding."

While the exhibit is a celebration of the Iron Orchard, and the Big Spring history it represents, it also includes the 16 top movies in West Texas history. ...

