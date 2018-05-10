A West Texas style cotillion

In the photos on the right, participating 6th through 8th graders of Howard County and surrounding communities attend the practice meal, which was hosted by Howard College on Wednesday, to prepare them for the upcoming Cotillion: West Texas Style. The kids practiced proper etiquette, table manners and will later attend dancing lessons which will help them in the cotillion, and also give them confidence and prepare them for other events later in life. The Cotillion will take place on Sunday, May 20, 2018 in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Settles.

