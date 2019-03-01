West Texas Trail Alliance spearheading project, volunteers, donors needed

A new hiking and biking trail will soon be available in Big Spring, through the efforts of the West Texas Trail Alliance. Construction- led by Bike Park Solutions - is set to begin today inside the State National Park on the Big Spring State Park Multi use trail project.

“About eight to 10 years ago, a group got together and created a new bike and hiking trail over in the Midland and Odessa area which has grown rather well the last four years, but we started recognizing a couple years ago, we didn’t have an option when it came to a different type of typography trail,” Stephen Mitchell, WTTA Vice President, said. “We began looking at Big Spring and different trail options that are offered and that’s how this project idea popped up.”

The multi-use trail project will be constructed in a four-stage process and will be about a 12-mile course. Stage 1 will begin at the entrance of the State Park and will be a beginner trail, family oriented ½ mile section and a 4 ½ mile intermediate perimeter loop will be the second phase. ...

