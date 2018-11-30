West Texas VA gives Town Hall Meeting

Larry Thompson, left, director of pharmacy at the Big Spring's West Texas VA Health Care System, addresses the concerns of a veteran, right, at the VA's Town Hall Meeting Thursday evening as WTVAHCS Director Kalautie JangDhari, center, looks on. About 45 people turned out to the event held in the facility's Clara Lewis Outpatient Waiting Room. JangDhari introduced her leadership team to those present and addressed several issues, including the recent renaming of the waiting room in honor of Lewis, a volunteer at the VA with 43 years of service; high turnover among healthcare providers the facility and steps the VA's leadership team is taking to address the issue; the VA's crisis support services including the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255; the $33 million of construction projects currently in the works at WTVAHCS, including the construction of home-style Community Living Centers in four 10-person buildings on the grounds of the VA; and VA staff's efforts to improve the facility's 1-star rating on the Veteran's Administrations Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning (SAIL) assessment. Following her talk, JangDhari fielded questions from the public on such topics as service costs for veterans with pensions and systems in place for sequencing of veterans for outpatient services.

See Friday's edition of the Herald.