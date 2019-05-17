West Texas VA honors peace officers

Managing Editor

Celebrating those who protect and serve on a daily basis, while not forgetting those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony at the West Texas VA Healthcare Center honored the lives of peace officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave recognition to those who are currently serving.

“We are here to memorialize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. As a peace officer you never know if you will make it home at the end of a shift,” VA Chief of Police said during the ceremony.

President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. Over the years, the day has grown into a week-long series of events honoring law enforcement, where tens of thousands law enforcement officers from around the world participate in the celebration.

“The trend has stayed constant for the past several years, with 175 lives lost in the line of duty in 2017, 163 in 2018 and thus far, this year 35, with 18 of those being to gunfire related deaths,” VA Chief of Police said.

