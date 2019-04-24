West Texas VA recognizes volunteers

HERALD photo/Amanda Duforat

The annual volunteer recognition dinner was held recently, at the Big Spring Country Club, where VA volunteers were recognized for their service. Pictured above is Mrs. Clara Lewis receiving her award for 40,000+ hours. According to VA representatives, Mrs. Lewis actually has more than 42,000 volunteer hours worked. In addition to Lewis being recognized, several other volunteers were recognized from across the catchment area. The theme for this year’s banquet was Beyond Awesome.

The West Texas VA is always on the look out for new volunteers and drivers to help get veterans to and from appointments. They are also currently in search of a new volunteer director. For those wanting to find out more about volunteer services, can contact the local West Texas VA facility.

