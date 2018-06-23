West Texas VA serves as one of the best CLC facilities in the nation with 5 star rating

An article in Thursday’s edition of the Big Spring Herald stated that the West Texas Veteran Affairs Health Care System (WTVAHCS) in Big Spring received a five star annual overall rating for the facility. This information was incorrect, however, it was the WTVAHCS’s nursing home facility, or Community Living Center (CLC), that received the five star rating and is among the top rated VA nursing homes in the nation.

“It is amazing that we got 5 out of 5 stars. It is wonderful. The positive thing is, we are getting high marks in everything in the indicators for CLC. We have a better than average staff-to-patients ratio, which is amazing for the community compared to us. But just in general, we have got the staff to really focus on our patient care needs,” said WTVAHCS Director, Kalautie S. JangDhari. “There are external groups that come, which are outside of VA, that make sure we are doing our jobs correctly. That is a big chunk of it. We just got the accrediting body review about three or four months ago from the Long Term Care Institute, which one that does this for everybody, for all health care systems. When they came in, we had no findings which is wonderful. The only area that we had an issue with, which wasn’t really an issue because everybody has to find something to improve on, was our documentation. That isn’t saying that you are doing anything wrong, thats just saying your not capturing it. That is what we are working on, is the documentation piece. So the five stars are what we are so happy about.”

