Where there is a need, there is a Lion

The Lions Club of Big Spring continues to push for a better cleaner community and makes sure to help out where they can; spanning from cleaning up trash in the parks and on the streets, to helping with sacked lunches for the schools, and even the school eye exams. Donations made to the Lions Club are put to good use, as one year the club was able to send a child to the Texas Lions Club Camp in Kerrville Texas, which is an amazing camp for children with physical disabilities or children that are vision or hearing impaired.

Being a relatively small organization, the club reaches out to other positive community activists and lends their helping hands where needed, aside from doing their own projects.

