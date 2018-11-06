Whodunit? Howard College drama students to present Sherlock Holmes dinner theater

The Howard College Theater Department of Big Spring will present "Sherlock Holmes: The Unforgiven," by Linda Swain, a Dinner Theatre that will take place in the Florence T. Hall Studio Theatre, November 8 through 10 at 7 p.m. The dinner will be at 6:20 p.m.

Students of theater at Howard College were interested in the style of Swain's plays, so they asked if they could perform one of them. Swain, a New York area writer, was reportedly delighted with the request and even took time to rework some of the characters and settings to better suit the West Texas area.

The interactive “theatre in the round” (the crowd will wrap around the stage) will bring guests and participants to ask themselves “who did it?"

