Get ready to get your wings on, or at least cooking, as the Fraternity Order of the Eagles presents their annual Wings for Warriors Cook-Off on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The Wings for Warriors Cook-Off is a dedication to those who have served, and the cook-off will go toward benefiting Howard County's Crossroad Young Marines, the Vietnam Memorial, and Adopt a Platoon.

“There will be a 20 dollar entry fee per two-person team,” said Shane Peffer, Eagles Activities Coordinator. “This will cover the cost of the chicken wings designated for turn in.”

For the full story and additional information regarding the cook-off, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.