Wings for Warriors

HERALD File photo President of the Eagles, Garrett Cline, and member John “Tiny,” fry up from wings for the 2017 Wings for Warriors Cook-Off. Join the 2018 Wings for Warriors Cook-Off this Saturday, the which will go to benefiting the Howard County's Crossroad Young Marines, the Vietnam Memorial, and Adopt a Platoon. Registration starts at 1:30 p.m.
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
Thursday, September 13, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Get ready to get your wings on, or at least cooking, as the Fraternity Order of the Eagles presents their annual Wings for Warriors Cook-Off on Saturday, Sept. 15.
The Wings for Warriors Cook-Off is a dedication to those who have served, and the cook-off will go toward benefiting Howard County's Crossroad Young Marines, the Vietnam Memorial, and Adopt a Platoon.
“There will be a 20 dollar entry fee per two-person team,” said Shane Peffer, Eagles Activities Coordinator. “This will cover the cost of the chicken wings designated for turn in.”

