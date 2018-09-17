(6 photos) The Fraternity Order of the Eagles presented their annual Wings for Warriors Cook-Off on Saturday, Sept. 15. The Wings for Warriors Cook-Off is a dedication to those who have served, and the cook-off went towards benefiting Howard County's Crossroad Young Marines, the Vietnam Memorial, and Adopt a Platoon. Shown above is President of the Eagles Seth Mansfield, and member Shane Peffer, as they cook up some wings for the crowd that came to show their support Saturday. Also during the cook-off, the Young Marines were there to retire flags the proper way by separating the stripes and burning them. More of this event will be featured in this Sunday's Life section.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.