Winner, winner, turkey dinner!

Senior Advertising Exceutive for the Big Spring Herald, Angela Lance, received a lucky, day-late birthday present as she was annouced the grand prize winner for the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce’s 12 Days Before Black Friday contest on Wednesday, Nov. 21. The event was put on by the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce and 14 local businesses. The photo above shows Lance (right) posing for a photo next to her massive haul of winnings from all of the participating businesses, along with Chamber Executive Director, Debbye ValVerde (left). ValVerde would like to encourage those shopping for the Holidays to buy local and support our small businesses. Congratulations, Angela!