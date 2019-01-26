Winter watercolors at the Heritage Museum

This photo displays a painting done by local Linda Rupert titled “Toy Boy.” You can see this and many more works of art at the Big Spring Heritage Museum, 510 South Scurry, during the Caboose Watercolor Society Winter Art Show through Feb. 14.

The event displays many different watercolor paintings that members of the Caboose Watercolor Society have been working on throughout the year.

“During the Art Show, exhibit guests can come and look at all the talent provided by the CWS. If you find a painting that you can't live without, the society will be selling their art to the public. The artist and price will be displayed on the piece,” said Tammy Schrecengost, Museum Director. “We encourage everyone to come and see the exhibit and the beautiful watercoloring done by the CWS in their Winter Art Show.”

For more information about the CWS Art Show, please call the Big Spring Heritage Museum at 432-267-8255.