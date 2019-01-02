Winter weather causes late start for Big Spring • Weather should worsen tonight, begin warming Thursday afternoon

HERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger Cline Ice coats the window of this car in a photo taken Wednesday morning. Icy conditions made driving a slippery proposition for Big Spring motorists this morning. A forecaster for Midland's National Weather Service said conditions could worsen tonight, including snow with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. Warming should start Thursday afternoon with highs predicted around 40.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Wednesday, January 2, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

Big Spring residents woke this morning to discover a coating of ice covering their driveways, cars, and roads, making travel slippery and difficult for many.
The icy conditions prompted the City of Big Spring to delay opening their offices until 10 a.m. today.
National Weather Service forecaster Douglas Cain said the weather will likely worsen tonight, but begin warming up Thursday.
"Officially Howard County is in a winter weather advisory. It starts tonight around 6 p.m. and runs through noon tomorrow," he said. "You'll have some more significant ice accumulations, and actually even some snow mixed in. Tomorrow's supposed to get above freezing. We have highs around 40 tomorrow, so it's the rest of today, tonight, and tomorrow morning."

