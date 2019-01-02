Winter weather causes late start for Big Spring • Weather should worsen tonight, begin warming Thursday afternoon

Big Spring residents woke this morning to discover a coating of ice covering their driveways, cars, and roads, making travel slippery and difficult for many.

The icy conditions prompted the City of Big Spring to delay opening their offices until 10 a.m. today.

National Weather Service forecaster Douglas Cain said the weather will likely worsen tonight, but begin warming up Thursday.

"Officially Howard County is in a winter weather advisory. It starts tonight around 6 p.m. and runs through noon tomorrow," he said. "You'll have some more significant ice accumulations, and actually even some snow mixed in. Tomorrow's supposed to get above freezing. We have highs around 40 tomorrow, so it's the rest of today, tonight, and tomorrow morning."

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.