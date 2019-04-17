Wiseman honored for educational endeavors

Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman has been named a Fellow of the Texas Association of Counties Texas Judicial Academy for attaining "significant judicial education beyond state requirements," according to a press release issued by the TAC.

"To be a Fellow of the Academy, you need to complete at least 40 hours of approved studies in one year," Wiseman said. "I think this is maybe the second or third time that I've been a part of this group. They award these at our spring Judicial Training every year. The first year I was inducted, I had 79 hours, and I was a little embarrassed because that was far above the hours that are required for judicial training for county judges. But there are so many responsibilities, and I just want to know that I know what I'm doing, and can find what I need when I need it."

This year, Wiseman's hours of study totaled 89.

"Many classes, many workshops," she said regarding the hours of education she takes each year.

