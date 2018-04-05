Wiseman receives award at commissioner’s meeting

County Judge Kathryn Wiseman received an award at Wednesday's Commissioner's Court meeting for her ongoing education efforts.

Wiseman announced to commissioners and citizens present at the meeting that she had received recognition as a Fellow in the Texas Judicial Academy for the 2018 Spring Judicial Education Session.

The Texas Judicial Academy, a parternship between the Texas Tech University School of Law and the Texas Association of Counties, recognizes judges who attain significant judicial education above that required by state law as Fellows each year.

The education program of the Texas Judicial Academy is overseen by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and includes instruction by higher court judges, law school faculty as well as representatives of the Texas Probate College and the National Judicial College.

