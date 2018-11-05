Wolves bottle up Bulldogs in a 33-13 victory over Coahoma

The Bulldogs came into their game against Colorado City last Friday looking to get back-to-back district wins and improve their seeding headed into the post season. But the Wolves had other plans and limited the Coahoma' run game and forced them to go to the air. With the Bulldogs playing out of their comfort zone on offense, Colorado City took advantage and made Coahoma one dimensional to get the big 33-13 district win. With the loss the Bulldogs drop to 1-2 in district while the Wolves improved to 3-1.

The Bulldogs played their hearts out and were in the game all the way up to the final quarter. Coahoma will have one more chance next week to improve their playoff seeding and are very capable of taking advantage of that opportunity. It was a tough loss for the Bulldogs but this season, though late, is far from over.

