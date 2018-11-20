Work off that pecan pie at Thursday’s 6th Annual Turkey Trot

Get ready to work up an appetite this Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 22, as it will mark the 6th Annual Mountain Doer/Fitness Pursuer group's Turkey Trot. This is a Thanksgiving morning free, untimed run before the big meal with your family. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Run/walk the official 5k route, or stay up top and go around twice for about the same distance.

The event will kick off from the top of Scenic Mountain State Park.

For the full story and additional info regarding the Turkey Trot, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.