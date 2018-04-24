Workforce alignment discussed at HC board meeting

Partnerships with local workforce employers was the topic of discussion at the Howard County Junior College District Board of Trustees meeting Monday.

The board met in the Tumbleweed Room of the Howard College Student Union Building at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

At the meeting, the board discussed an upcoming meeting between the college, local school district administration, and area employers; designed to make sure that local education is in line with the workforce needs of local industry.

"The college board and the three independent school district boards of trustees had a joint meeting back in February. Part of that discussion was ways that we continue to work together to align what we're delivering in the way of education for our workforce," said Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks.

