Workman's lamb dish going to state 4-H
Roger Cline
Friday, April 13, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Extension office to hold cooking class featuring student's Korean barbecue lamb
A well-known poem by William Blake starts with the line "Little lamb, who made thee?" If, by "made," Blake meant "prepared in a tangy Korean barbecue sauce," then the answer is Coahoma 4-H student Brance Workman.
Brance, just a freshman at Coahoma High School this year, will be advancing to State in the 4-H Food Show competition with his Korean Barbecue Lamb dish.
"I've been in 4-H for eight years now. My sister started 4-H before me, and it started to interest me with all the things she was doing, so I decided to try it," said Workman.
For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.
