Workman's lamb dish going to state 4-H

Extension office to hold cooking class featuring student's Korean barbecue lamb

A well-known poem by William Blake starts with the line "Little lamb, who made thee?" If, by "made," Blake meant "prepared in a tangy Korean barbecue sauce," then the answer is Coahoma 4-H student Brance Workman.

Brance, just a freshman at Coahoma High School this year, will be advancing to State in the 4-H Food Show competition with his Korean Barbecue Lamb dish.

"I've been in 4-H for eight years now. My sister started 4-H before me, and it started to interest me with all the things she was doing, so I decided to try it," said Workman.

