Today is World Polio Day! Mayor Larry McLellan, second from left, presented a proclamation at Tuesday evening's Big Spring City Council meeting naming today World Polio Day in Big Spring. Oct. 24 is the birthday of Jonas Salk, the creator of the first vaccine to poliomyelitis. Rotary International first observed Salk's birthday as "World Polio Day" more than a decade ago. In 1988, there were more than 350,000 cases of polio worldwide; today, fewer than 90 reported cases of polio remain in the world. Shown with McLellan are Big Spring Rotary Club President Hardy Wilkerson, left, and Troy Tompkins and Emily McCann of the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club.

