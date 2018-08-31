World War II vet celebrates century mark at LLS

World War II Army Veteran Roy Mauldin, who served in the United States Army from 1940 to 1945, celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home on Thursday. Family and friends came to honor and celebrate with Mauldin. Local country swing artist Jody Nix was on hand to sing "Happy Birthday" to the veteran. At the end of Nix's birthday song, Mauldin raised his hands and said, ”I am truly blessed.”

