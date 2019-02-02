Worley named GBSRC’s Student of the Month

Coahoma High School student Micah Worley, center, was honored as the Greater Big Spring Rotary student of the month Friday during the club's weekly meeting at the Historic Settles. Also pictured are from left, Dr. Amy Jacobs, representing CISD, Worley’s parents Tabitha and Coy, and Christina Cox, CHS principal. During the past four years as a CHS student, Worley has stepped up to several leadership roles. She is not only the president of the Coahoma FFA chapter but also the president of the El Rancho District FFA. She serves as a drum major for the CHS Big Red Band. She is also the president of the National Honor Society and the vice president of Area 2 FFA. In October, she attended the national FFA convention where she served as a voting delegate. Worley plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall to study animal science to prepare for a career in the veterinary field.