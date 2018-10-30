Worthan wins People's Choice Award

For Big Spring Art Association (BSAA) President Michelle Worthan, being an artist was and has always been a lifelong dream, and she has been finding success slowly but still increasingly for the past few years. Worthan recently entered her artwork into the BSAA Art show held at Howard College, and as days went by, the tallying of votes for the peoples choice award were being counted. On Monday, October 22, she received word that she had indeed won the People's Choice Award with her piece titled “Safari”, a painting depicting the sillouette of an elephant filled with with an incredible safari sunset and scene.

The race was close as her piece hangs in a room full of imaculate art from wall to wall, but Worthan still stood out as she won by just one vote.

