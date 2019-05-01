A wreck at Prosperity Bank; no injuries

HERALD photo/Roger Cline

Local first responders attend to a wreck which occurred Tuesday afternoon in front of Prosperity Bank, located in the 1400 block of Gregg Street. According to Big Spring Fire Chief Craig Ferguson, the vehicle did not strike the building itself, and no one was injured in the accident.

