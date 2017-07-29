Wright retires as County Clerk

Donna Wright is saying goodbye after 40 years of working with Howard County, and nearly two decades in her most recent position: County Clerk.

For the last 18 years, Wright has held the position of county clerk for Howard County.

“I’ve been here 40 years June 1 of this year full time, and I’ve been clerk since Jan. 1 of 1999,” Wright said. “There have been a lot of changes since I’ve been here.”

A retirement party was held at the courthouse on Tuesday with family, friends, and coworkers showing up to show their support and thanks for Wright, whose career began with the county before she even graduated high school.