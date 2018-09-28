WTC to host Veteran Spouse group

The MVPN (Military Veteran Peer Network) partnered with The Veteran Spouse Network have begun accepting applications for the first of two scheduled Veteran Spouse Resiliency Groups, the first which takes place October 22, located at the West Texas Centers MHMR building at 409 Runnels St..

“Our first group that takes place on the 22nd will start at 6 to 6:30 p.m., the session will be about an hour and a half long, and our target group of course is spouses of any military veterans, and that ranges from active duty, to retired, and even discharged. We won't turn away any veterans spouses, there really isn't any specific guidelines, we are just looking to give a shoulder to lean on, and give support where it is needed,” Co-lead for the Veteran Spouse Resiliency Group Patricia Watlington said.

