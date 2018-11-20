WTVA Health Care System to host Veterans Town Hall in Big Spring

West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) will host a Veterans Town Hall meeting November 29, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., at the WTVAHCS, 300 Veterans Boulevard, Big Spring, Texas. Town halls are an opportunity for Veterans to share open and honest feedback and to talk with the WTVAHCS executive leadership team. Veterans Town Halls are held in each community where a WTVAHCS community based outpatient clinic is located.

“Hearing from our Veterans is the very best way to learn about the challenges they are experiencing so we can address them timely,” said Kalautie JangDhari, WTVAHCS director. “It also allows us to communicate about current programs or changes that will impact the services we provide to our Veterans.”

For the full story, please see Tuesday's ediiton of the Herald.