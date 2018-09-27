WTVA Walk to Health

Courtesy photo The photo above shows some of the staff members of the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program. Pictured left to right include: RN and Patient Educator, Patti Brown; RN, MSN, and HPDP Program Manager Traci Taylor; RN, BSN, and Case Manager Amy Oneal; RN, BSN, and Disease Manager Brandi Rhoudes. These ladies will be out and about on the track near the VA helping push wheelchairs or handing out snacks and refreshments at the WTVA's Walk to Health.
Thursday, September 27, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

West Texas Veterans Affairs (WTVA) will be hosting their Walk to Health event on Friday, September 28 in partnership with the Health Promotion and Disease Program (HPDP) which is a program that provides a variety of activities, programs, and services. Doctors, nurses, psychologists, and dietitians will participate in teaching and planning programs to meet your health education needs. Most programs are available to all Veterans, employees, volunteers, and their families.

