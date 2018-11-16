Yee-Haw! It's Cowboys and Heels Trade Day!

Editor's note: When this story originally ran in Friday's Herald, the part intended to run on Page 3 was unintentionally omitted. Here is the entire story.

Get your walking shoes on and get your holiday shopping started early by coming down to the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum this Saturday and Sunday for the Cowboys and Heels Annual Trade Day.

Dani Ramirez, owner of Vintage Arrow Floral and Boutique, will once again host her Cowboys and Heels Fall Trade show Nov. 17 and 18.

With so much in store, such as over 50 vendors with everything from home decor, handcrafted items, holiday decor, baby items, candles, clothing, woodwork, leather, crosses, jewelry, and wreaths, plus door prizes and free admission, you won't want to miss it.

“We love hosting this event. Last year we had a good turnout, and for this year we already know we will have over 50 vendors in attendance to sell everything from home décor, wood work, jams and jellys, clothing, and so much more,” Ramirez said.

The event will take place at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, 1001 Birdwell Lane, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and will continue Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There is no admission to enter, and numerous door prizes will be gifted throughout the event.

“This is a great time to come out and show your support for the community while trying some amazing homemade meals and shopping through a wide variety of vendors,” Ramirez said.

On Saturday, Dani will be also host a children's canvas painting for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This is scheduled to take place 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it’s $15 each,” said Ramirez. “Plus, after painting, they will receive free ice cream and a goodie bag.” This is just one of the many events to look forward to inside of the main event. Cowboys and Heels guests can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay game December 23 while you’re there. The package also includes a Dallas Cowboys collapsible luggage bag with wheels, two custom tees, a key strap and two collapsible can coolers.

“This is a yearly event that focuses on helping and having fun,” said Ramirez. “We would love for everyone to come out and show your support and try some great food and vendors from some of our locals and surrounding areas.”

For additional information regarding the event, check out the Cowboys & Heels Trade Show Facebook page or Contact Dani Ramirez at 432-466-5141.