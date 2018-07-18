YMCA hosts Basketball Skills Camp

The Big Spring YMCA is hosting a basketball skills camp this week with YMCA director, Dathan Jones. Jones shows a great understanding for how to get through to his campers while instilling in them the YMCA core values of respect, responsibility, honesty, and caring. By being the example of these core values, Mr. Jones is able to reach his campers on an authentic level, making his camp just as much about personal development as it is about the game of basketball.

With that said, Mr. Jones' basketball IQ matches his passion for helping his campers. From proper techniques to basketball philosophies, these kids are receiving first rate instructions on the proper fundamentals that all players must have at their core. Mr Jones is providing this campers with a solid foundation from which they can each build their own individual games upon.

With help from Forsan varsity player Kobe Richardson, Mr. Jones has provided an affordable and effective camp for all ages and all skill levels. The two teach their campers not only the X's and O's of the game but the importance of teamwork, communication, and effort.

Mr. Jones has created and environment that, not only gives his campers tools to add to their basketball tool box, but also gives them the tools to improve themselves in their day to day lives as well. Whether it be a new sense of confidence or a broader understanding of working hard to achieve personal goals, Mr. Jones and the YMCA are definitely living up to their mission statement of building a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.