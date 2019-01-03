You can help Food2Kids make a difference

HERALD file photo In the photo above, Food2Kids volunteers prepare brown paper bags of food earlier this school year. Food2Kids will be back at it again, and volunteers are more then welcome to stop by and help prepare the food bags for our local students in need. The next Food2Kids brown bag sacking is scheduled for Monday, January 7 and Tuesday, January 8.
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
Thursday, January 3, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

It takes the power of many to end childhood hunger. That's what Food2Kids believes as they ask for volunteers to come help sort and package food for the hungry children of Big Spring. Food2Kids volunteers will start up again next week and pack up all of the food that is to be distributed to area school children who qualify by filling hundreds of brown paper bags with food.
Food2Kids is an outreach program that began a few years ago by members of First Methodist Church and has now has grown into a life of its own. A few days out of the month, volunteers meet at the old Lakeview High School gym to sack food for hundreds of Big Spring elementary students who do not receive adequate food over the weekends.

