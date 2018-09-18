Young calf roper Jourdan qualifies for Junior NFR

Youngsters these days have never had more options when it comes to playing sports. Football, basketball, softball, baseball, soccer, and more have all extended their reach to the youngest possible participants, even as young as 5 or 6 years old. In an age of sports specialization, where these kids often focus on just one activity, that activity often gets their support for life.

Rodeo is one sport that didn’t have such reach, and therefore wasn’t attracting many of those kids at the beginning of their athletic endeavors...until now.

Thanks to a speedy progression over the past years, the Junior National Finals Rodeo is becoming a program that attracts kids early, with a goal of making them rodeo participants for years and likely rodeo fans for life.

Gage Rhyder Jourdan is going to Las Vegas for the finals in calf roping in the Roy Cooper Junior National Finals Rodeo come December.

“Gage has been around horses all his life, his dad, used to be the Assistant Rodeo Coach at Howard College,” said Kimberly Jourdan, Gage's grandma. “He has practically been riding since he was four.”

Gage is eight years old and attends Coahoma Elementary. His parents are Lester and Norma Jourdan.

