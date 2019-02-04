Young Dems hold Pizza Inn meeting
By:
Roger Cline
Monday, February 4, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
HERALD photo/Roger Cline
As Adam Levine sings his Super Bowl LIII halftime show performance on the television behind them, Howard County Young Democrats held a meeting Sunday evening, in the party room at Pizza Inn. During the meeting, the group discussed such items as the upcoming May elections and voter registration. For more information about the Howard County Young Demcrats, visit www.facebook.com/HowardYoung Dems/
Category: