Young Marines to hold Drug Demand Reduction 5K

The Crossroads Young Marines are holding a 5K run to encourage young people to stay off drugs.

The event is the Young Marines Drug Demand Reduction Dash, and it will be run Oct. 27 near the Vietnam Memorial in Big Spring. Registration starts this weekend and will run through Oct. 22.

"It's part of our Drug Demand Reduction curriculum," said Carrie Rodman, Cross Roads Young Marines adjutant. "Through our national headquarters, all Young Marine units across the country are all doing this race on the 27th of October to promote a drug-free, healthy lifestyle in our youth. It's a way to battle drugs in your community. It also coincides at the same time with Red Ribbon Week, that goes through that last week of October."

Rodman said the local race will divide runners into several divisions.

"We have the Young Marine division, and then there's a Youth Division that's 12 and under; a Teen Division that's 13 through 17; an Adult Division, 18 and up; and then there's a Senior Division that's 60 and up," she said. "We have some T-shirts available. We have a bag that we'll be giving out; it's got some Young Marine stuff and a T-shirt."

