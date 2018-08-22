Young Marines say mark your calendars

The Young Marines are hosting a Brisket Burrito Fundraiser on Saturday, September 15th at the Wal-Mart here in Big Spring. The fundraiser will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until they are completely sold out.

“The cost is $5 dollars for each brisket burrito, which will be made with fresh tortillas and some really good homemade brisket. You can grab a drink for a dollar as well,” said Carrie Rodman, 1st Texas Regimental Adjutant/Paymaster for the Young Marines. “All funds raised will go to help The Young Marines attend camps and leadership schools. There, the kids will learn important skills to continue bettering their future and will give them leadership skills that will carry on even beyond the Young Marines program.”

