Young Marines schedule anti-drug 5K

Illegal drug abuse has the very real potential to destroy lives and families.

A local group has put a program together to raise awareness about the issue and give people another activity to participate in as an alternative to drugs.

The program is the Drug Demand Reduction Dash, a 5K run hosted by the Cross Roads Young Marines, and it's scheduled for Oct. 23.

"It's a 5K run to raise money for the Young Marines," said Young Marines Commander Roger Rodman. "We'll have different age groups all the way up to my age group – geriatric. I'm not going to be running; my running days are long gone."

Drug awareness is one of the main goals of the Young Marines, he said.

