Zack Schneider receives Built Ford Tough Player of the Week trophy

Special to the Herald

COAHOMA - On Friday, Bulldog quarterback Zack Schneider received his trophy as the Class 3A Built Ford Tough Player of the week for Nov. 9, from David Howard, general manager of Big Spring Ford.

The ceremony was held in front of his Coahoma High School classmates in the school auditorium. Zack was surrounding by his fellow Bulldog teammates as he received the honor. Howard presented a second trophy honoring Schneider to CHS Principal Christina Cox which will be on permanent display at the high school.

The award was given for his outstanding performance during the Coahoma/Roosevelt football game when Schneider carried the ball 24 times for 311 yards and five touchdowns four of which came in the second half. His efforts helped to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Eagles and secure a playoff bid.

Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program honors six student-athletes in each of the state’s six athletic classifications each week during the 2018 regular season. Zack was chosen out of more than 6,000 players in Class 3A.