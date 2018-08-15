Zoning issue draws debate at City Council meeting

Zoning changes for some newly annexed city land drew some controversy at the Big Spring City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

The 17.58 acres in question is located northwest of West Seventh and Lorilla streets, and was annexed during the council meeting when the second reading of the ordinance adding it to the city’s territory was approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda.

The controversial part came as the city discussed changing its zoning classification from Agricultural to Light Industrial, a measure which three residents of the area, including the majority landowner, objected to.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.