ODESSA – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will visit Medical Center Hospital in Odessa tomorrow to hear from local medical professionals and school officials about the dangers of vaping and local efforts to curb e-cigarette use in the Permian Basin. They will discuss his legislation to prevent online sales of e-cigarettes to children.
The bipartisan Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act applies the same safeguards to e-cigarettes that are already in place for cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products. It requires online retailers to verify the age of customers for all purchases; to require an adult with ID to be present for delivery; to label shipping packages to show they contain tobacco products; and to comply with all state and local tobacco tax requirements.
About half of 12th graders in the Permian Basin have used an e-cigarette and 25% of them have vaped in the past month, according to the Region 9 Prevention Resource Center Program of the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse’s Regional Needs Assessment. Additionally, a recent survey published in the American Journal of Health Promotion found that 32 percent of underage e-cigarette users reported purchasing products online, making online sales the single largest source of purchases for underage users.