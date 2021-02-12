The following is a PSA from the City of Big Spring:
City of Big Spring officials have been made aware of a phone scam in Big Spring and Howard County. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be with the department of health and asking for personal information you should just hang up.
DO NOT give out any information over the phone. The type of information these scammers are asking for is your name, date of birth, address, social security number. When they call, they say they are with the State of Texas doing a follow up call for COVID-19. They then ask for your personal information to verify who you are; Texas DSHS representatives will not ask for this information.
Protect Yourself
Offers to purchase COVID-19 vaccination cards are scams. Valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination can only be provided to individuals by legitimate providers administering vaccines.
Photos of COVID-19 vaccination cards should not be shared on social media. Posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity.
Be vigilant and protect yourself from potential fraud concerning COVID-19 vaccines. You will not be asked for money to enhance your ranking for vaccine eligibility. Government and State officials will not call you to obtain personal information in order to receive the vaccine.
Beneficiaries should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their personal, medical, and financial information. Medicare will not call beneficiaries to offer COVID-19 related products, services, or benefit review.
Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately.
Do not respond to, or open hyperlinks in, text messages about COVID-19 from unknown individuals.
Ignore offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing or treatments on social media sites. If you make an appointment for a COVID-19 test online, make sure the location is an official testing site.
Do not give your personal or financial information to anyone claiming to offer HHS grants related to COVID-19.
Be aware of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for your Medicare number, financial information, or attempt to set up a COVID- 19 test for you and collect payment information for the test.
