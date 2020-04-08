BIG SPRING -- Based on directives issued by Gov. Greg Abbott and in an effort to promote public and staff health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, camping and picnic areas at all Colorado River Municipal Water District park areas are closed to the public effective 5:00 pm Thursday, April 9. Group shelter pavilions remain closed to the public.
The closure is in effect for all CRMWD recreational areas at Lake J.B. Thomas, E.V. Spence Reservoir and O.H. Ivie Reservoir. Boat ramps remain open at the following locations:
LAKE J.B. THOMAS - South Side Park
E.V. SPENCE RESERVOIR – Paint Creek and Wildcat Parks
O.H. IVIE RESERVOIR – Concho, Kennedy and Padgitt Parks
Third party operated park concessionaires located at E.V. Spence and O.H. Ivie Reservoirs are open at their discretion. Each concessionaire should be contacted for their operating hours and services provided. Concessionaire contact information is available on the CRMWD website at www.crmwd.org/recreation.
The CRMWD will continue to monitor Federal, State and Local directives to promote public health and safety for outdoor recreation activities and will announce a reopening date once it has been determined.
For more information, please go to www.crmwd.org or contact us at 432-267-6341.