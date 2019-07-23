BZ Lewis, formerly of Big Spring, has won five audio engineering awards from the Independent Music Awards for recordings produced at his Studio 132 in Oakland, California. He received the awards when he and other musical artists from around the world gathered at the Symphony Space Performing Arts Center in New York City on June 22. The IMA honors this year’s most exceptional, self-released, and independent label projects internationally in all styles and mediums.
In the Album Category, BZ was the recording engineer for Sara Lovell’s Children’s Music Album, “Wild Is Everywhere:, and her Children’s Music Song, “Get Up”, both winners in each category.
BZ’s engineering earned three awards for Monica Pasqual. Her song, “Sun In My Eye”, won a popular award and a judges’ award. Monica’s song, “Feels Like Something”, won the Americana Category.
BZ is a 1986 graduate of Big Spring High School and holds a degree in Classical Guitar from the University of Texas. He has won six Emmy Awards throughout his career.
The fifth CD of his own compositions, “Infinite Point”, was released July 17. It was mastered by BZ and at Abbey Road, London. The album is available in the iTunes store. About his latest effort, BZ said, “It’s the culmination of a lifetime of work, both in Electronica and Electric Guitar.”
BZ is the son of Susan and Bob Lewis of Big Spring.