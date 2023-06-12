Howard County Library is open from 9 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday, the computer room closes at 5:30 PM. You may reach us at (432) 264-2260 and our fax number is (432) 264-2263. Please visit our website at http://howard-county.ploud.net and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HowardCoLibrary for more information about our services and any updates.
