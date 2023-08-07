Eighty-two-year-old Ed Dixon was affectionately known as Uncle Ed. The name was just fine with Ed as he had no family and it made him feel included in some small way. Uncle Ed’s life story was full of unusual occurrences, adventure, and heartache.
Former Slave Was in Galveston Storm
Andreia Medlin
Reporter
