Telling the story of 'America then, by America now,' the Phillips production of Hamilton will grace the stage of the Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock beginning July 19 with shows through July 30.
featured
Iconic and impactful, “Hamilton” coming to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
- Andreia Medlin Reporter
-
- Updated
- Comments
Andreia Medlin
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Coahoma's Wells and Orosco earn top All-State honors from Texas Sports Writers Association – Several Coahoma players nab All-State accolades as well
- Texas Parks & Wildlife State Park Highlight – South Llano River State Park
- TPWD showcases last years Big Time Texas Hunts winners – Entries for 23-24 season open till Oct. 9
- Iconic and impactful, “Hamilton” coming to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
- Stanton couple arrested on multiple sexual assault charges of a minor
- Big Spring Senior Center meal service relocated to Scenic Mountain Medical Center
- Dora Roberts Community Center lost in fire – A look back at how the Dora Roberts came to be
- State lists reasons in court document for dismissal of Adkins in Dunn murder case – State can re-file charges at a later date
Online Poll
What's your ideal summer road trip?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Spring man involved in two-vehicle wreck dies Monday
- Stanton couple arrested on multiple sexual assault charges of a minor
- Coahoma's Wells and Orosco earn top All-State honors from Texas Sports Writers Association – Several Coahoma players nab All-State accolades as well
- Dora Roberts Community Center lost in fire – A look back at how the Dora Roberts came to be
- One killed in Ward County two-vehicle accident
- State lists reasons in court document for dismissal of Adkins in Dunn murder case – State can re-file charges at a later date
- Shawn Adkins released from jail, charges dropped in murder case of Hailey Dunn
- Eastland County accident results in one dead, another injured
- Iconic and impactful, “Hamilton” coming to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
- Big Spring Senior Center meal service relocated to Scenic Mountain Medical Center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.