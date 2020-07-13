Bryan, TX- Each year since the 1940s, pecans growers across the state send in their pecans to be judged by variety in hopes to win a Grand Champion award. “The Texas Pecan Show begins at a county or multi-county level where the pecan samples are initially graded and judged. From there the winners will go into the regional competition with the East, Central, and West divisions. The show concludes each year at the Texas Pecan Growers Conference and Trade Show each July, where the regional winners will be graded one final time for the state level awards.”
The 2019 Texas Pecan Show winners are Classic and New Division-Bill Book, Runnels County; Commercial Division-Steve Stifflemire, San Saba County; Natives Division-Jackie Brister, San Saba County.
While this year, a physical display of the state show is not available at the Texas Pecan Growers Conference and Trade Show, winners are available to view on the Texas Pecan Growers Association website, https://tpga.org/texas-pecan-show/.