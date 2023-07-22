For about 10 years, Stacy Slaten served as Assistant Professor of Art, Department Chair, from 2005 – 2015 at Howard College.
The curriculum she taught included Drawing, Painting, Ceramics and Photography to name a few. She holds a MFA in Painting from Oxford, Ohio, a BFA in Painting and Drawing, a Minor in Psychology, a BFA in Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing, a BS in Family Studies, and a Interdisciplinary Minor in Substance Abuse Studies, all from Texas Tech University. She has also studied abroad taking Courses for B.F.A., Chelsea School of Art and Design, London, England, and Courses for B.F.A., Central Saint Martin’s School of Art, London, England.
